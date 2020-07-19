Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in DTE Energy by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in DTE Energy by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

DTE stock opened at $111.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.08 and its 200 day moving average is $112.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $40,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $540,229. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

