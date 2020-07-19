Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $836,000 Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,734,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,751,000 after buying an additional 1,614,024 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $169,214,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,058,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,673,000 after buying an additional 369,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,124,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,317,000 after buying an additional 293,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,933,000 after buying an additional 31,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

NYSE:BRO opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $698.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.11 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

