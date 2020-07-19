Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 21.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.9% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST opened at $74.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.33. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.62.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $4,707,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $5,609,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,328.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,108 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,804 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.24.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.