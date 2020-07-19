Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 377 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $103.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

