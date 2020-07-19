Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys Shares of 22,118 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 22,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 445.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.19. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ONEOK from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.62.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

