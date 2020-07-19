Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 200 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 293.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 857.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $330.27 on Friday. W W Grainger Inc has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $346.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.17 and its 200 day moving average is $295.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.28.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Longbow Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.58.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

