Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $748,000 Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $48.07.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 38.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $563,010.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $853,990.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.