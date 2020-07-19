Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 582 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CyrusOne by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,782,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in CyrusOne by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 40,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $769,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyrusOne stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average is $67.06. CyrusOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CONE shares. Raymond James increased their target price on CyrusOne from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on CyrusOne from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $341,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,458.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $1,821,723.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,234.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,595 shares of company stock worth $3,960,746. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

