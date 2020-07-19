Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 115.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $97,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,998.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $103.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.63%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Deutsche Bank raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra boosted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

