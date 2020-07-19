Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 1,264 Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Air Lease by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AL shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Lease has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

AL stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.62. Air Lease Corp has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.03.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Air Lease had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $511.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 11.79%.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,823,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,368,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,567,541.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

