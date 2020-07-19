LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,317,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 44.0% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,210,000 after acquiring an additional 630,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,166,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,940,000 after acquiring an additional 359,305 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 499.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 419,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,812,000 after acquiring an additional 349,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,773,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,390,000 after acquiring an additional 329,743 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 5,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $466,056.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,193.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $1,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,896,026.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of LPL Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.59.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.