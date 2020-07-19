FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 14.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at $619,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.08.

In other FedEx news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $1,456,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,942.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 196,550 shares of company stock worth $24,818,258 over the last three months. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $165.98 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $178.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

