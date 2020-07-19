Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 113.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 62.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 33,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Iqvia by 7.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Iqvia by 8.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Shares of Iqvia stock opened at $154.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 140.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.35.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iqvia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.56.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,916,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,721,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.