Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 600 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 54,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $41.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average is $48.08.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $374.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.20 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $44,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,182 shares in the company, valued at $142,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTFC. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.