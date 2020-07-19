Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.23 Million Stake in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,268 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of BJs Wholesale Club worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 13.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 209,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,638,000. AXA bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $1,393,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 375,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,474,219. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 33,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $894,965.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,165 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,124 shares of company stock worth $9,039,927. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised BJs Wholesale Club to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

NYSE:BJ opened at $39.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.46. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $40.47.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

BJs Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

