IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,441 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 205.1% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth $71,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth $82,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 61.1% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

SEI Investments stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.79. SEI Investments has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average is $56.18.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $414.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

