IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,442 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WHR. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 461,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 478,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,705 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 86,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 30,515 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $1,200,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WHR opened at $142.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.67. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $163.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Longbow Research cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $124.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.22.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

