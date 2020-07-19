IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $590,000 Stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,979 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $34,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,959. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $82,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at $991,555.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ON opened at $21.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.96 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

