IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,043 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,723 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 100.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 240.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

