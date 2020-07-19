IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 3,364 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,205,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,926,000 after acquiring an additional 29,986 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 57.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,998,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after purchasing an additional 68,146 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,495,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,167,000 after purchasing an additional 93,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,296,000 after purchasing an additional 80,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRB. TheStreet cut W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

WRB stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average is $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. W. R. Berkley Corp has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

