IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,889 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 89.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 69.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1,809.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $32.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.28. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $33,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 133,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,241.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $8,351,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,470,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,181 shares of company stock worth $9,230,421. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.