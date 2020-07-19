IFM Investors Pty Ltd Takes Position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after buying an additional 23,987 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 108,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 18,369 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 501,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after buying an additional 225,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.16.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.13 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anthony Civale sold 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $198,508.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 156,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $6,622,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,535,201 shares of company stock worth $66,108,920. Company insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

