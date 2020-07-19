Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184,472 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 694,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,295,000 after acquiring an additional 183,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,866,000 after purchasing an additional 169,237 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 622,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 47,231 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $8,351,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,470,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $33,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 133,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,241.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,181 shares of company stock worth $9,230,421 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Compass Point downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

FNF opened at $32.40 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.