Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Molina Healthcare worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,423,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,234,000 after acquiring an additional 718,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,482,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,105,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,969,000 after purchasing an additional 384,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,377,000 after purchasing an additional 71,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.57.

MOH stock opened at $185.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.20. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.85 and a 12 month high of $196.52. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.01). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $308,174.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total transaction of $311,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

