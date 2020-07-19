Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 685,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.38% of Solaredge Technologies worth $56,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,308,000. Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,069,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,291,000 after buying an additional 588,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,001,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,846,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 1,671.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 338,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,477,000 after buying an additional 319,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $171.58 on Friday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $60.93 and a 12-month high of $175.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.58.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.07). Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $431.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total transaction of $1,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,963,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 316,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,462,843.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,596 shares of company stock valued at $10,503,313 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.47.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

