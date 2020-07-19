Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $49.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.85. Enbridge has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 21,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

