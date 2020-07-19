Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.74 Million Stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of ON Semiconductor worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 40.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 25.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $21.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 2.23. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $34,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,959. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $82,743.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at $991,555.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

