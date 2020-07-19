State Street Corp Buys 434,959 Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,906,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.18% of PolyOne worth $55,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in PolyOne by 60.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 181.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 267,036 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 19.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 29,251 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PolyOne in the first quarter worth about $1,972,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POL stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. PolyOne Co. has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.99. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PolyOne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $711.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PolyOne Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PolyOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PolyOne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

