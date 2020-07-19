Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 125,415 SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 125,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.45% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $444,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 1,024.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

XTN opened at $56.19 on Friday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $67.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average is $53.78.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

