Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.59 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 527.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,276 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $248.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.11 and its 200 day moving average is $226.45. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $168.40 and a 1 year high of $253.98.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.