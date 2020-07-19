Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,328,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.43% of Urban Edge Properties worth $55,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $93.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $7.50 to $9.20 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

