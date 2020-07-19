Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given New $110.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $66.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.08.

Shares of BPMC opened at $77.67 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $102.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day moving average of $67.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 515.98% and a negative return on equity of 65.81%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 749.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.98) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 26,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $2,092,263.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $1,293,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,936.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,349 shares of company stock worth $5,001,908. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $79,919,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 7.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

