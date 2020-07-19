IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 2,273 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 214.2% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,199,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,351,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,237,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 302.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 256,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 192,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 558,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,215,000 after acquiring an additional 187,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.06.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $81.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. XPO Logistics Inc has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $100.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average of $74.05.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

