IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 24,157 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,157 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AES were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 121.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 680,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 373,225 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in AES by 103.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 185,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 94,296 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in AES by 32.1% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 24,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in AES by 42.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 77,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in AES by 5.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,532,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after acquiring an additional 84,277 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AES from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $15.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.42%. AES’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

