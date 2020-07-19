Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has $14.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $8.50.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HBI. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BofA Securities raised shares of Hanesbrands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hanesbrands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.54. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 50.63%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 306.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

