IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,589 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lear were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,820,000 after acquiring an additional 348,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $114.84 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.31 and its 200-day moving average is $108.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. Lear had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEA. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lear from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Lear from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lear from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.47.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

