IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 2,300 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Davita were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Davita during the fourth quarter worth about $262,843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Davita by 25.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,752,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,343,000 after purchasing an additional 556,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Davita by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,148,000 after purchasing an additional 148,112 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Davita by 609.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,391,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Davita by 14.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 774,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,994,000 after purchasing an additional 98,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

DVA opened at $85.11 on Friday. Davita Inc has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $90.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.59 and a 200-day moving average of $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $31,248.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kent J. Thiry sold 5,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $437,560.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 283,369 shares in the company, valued at $23,003,895.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,109 shares of company stock worth $989,903. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Davita in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

