Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,054 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in FOX by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 24.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,894,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,061,000 after buying an additional 2,345,820 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 24.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 11,747,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,588,000 after buying an additional 2,308,836 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 102.9% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,390,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,268,000 after buying an additional 4,255,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,065,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,095,000 after buying an additional 182,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

FOXA opened at $25.28 on Friday. Fox Corp has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.89.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.