Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,379 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cerner by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,713,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,807,000 after purchasing an additional 291,850 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Cerner by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,518,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,582,000 after purchasing an additional 56,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,561,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,756,000 after purchasing an additional 523,573 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,974,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cerner by 31.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,660,000 after purchasing an additional 682,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CERN. Cowen upgraded shares of Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.34.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 14,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $978,602.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 53,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,769,717.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,481,016 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock opened at $71.26 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average of $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

