Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Dorman Products worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DORM. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 2,395.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $70.02 on Friday. Dorman Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $85.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.09 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their price objective on Dorman Products from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $105,869.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,609.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

