SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $308.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut SBA Communications from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $312.82.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications stock opened at $297.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.59 and a 200-day moving average of $280.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,720.03 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $323.02.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total transaction of $21,387,669.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,946,011.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total value of $296,517.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,766.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,413 shares of company stock worth $65,957,183 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 7.0% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.