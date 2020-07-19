SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $308.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut SBA Communications from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $312.82.
SBA Communications stock opened at $297.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.59 and a 200-day moving average of $280.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,720.03 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $323.02.
In other news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total transaction of $21,387,669.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,946,011.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total value of $296,517.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,766.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,413 shares of company stock worth $65,957,183 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 7.0% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
