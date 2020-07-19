Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.41% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter.

EELV stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.29. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

