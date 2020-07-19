InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) was downgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s current price.

INWK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut shares of InnerWorkings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.94.

Shares of INWK opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. InnerWorkings has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $5.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.57.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $261.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that InnerWorkings will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in InnerWorkings in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in InnerWorkings by 14.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in InnerWorkings by 3.2% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,655,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 112,449 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in InnerWorkings by 28.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 22,649 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

