-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). XOMA reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.33). XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.32% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. XOMA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,642,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after purchasing an additional 845,463 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 208,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOMA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of XOMA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. 43.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $19.05 on Thursday. XOMA has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.34 million, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.16.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

