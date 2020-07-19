Zacks: Analysts Expect EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OTRK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OTRK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for EHang’s earnings. EHang reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that EHang will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EHang.

EHang (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EHang in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

OTRK opened at $29.64 on Thursday. EHang has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $32.55.

EHang Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

