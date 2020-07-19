Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GBERY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

GBERY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Givaudan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Main First Bank raised Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Givaudan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Societe Generale lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of Givaudan stock opened at $53.15 on Thursday. Givaudan has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $56.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.88.

