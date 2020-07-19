Analysts Expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). W&T Offshore posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 188%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $124.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.93 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 34.59%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTI. Roth Capital raised W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Capital One Financial lowered W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.85.

In related news, CEO Tracy W. Krohn purchased 285,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $614,848.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 18,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $40,928.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 255,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 515,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,903 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 63.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $2.47 on Thursday. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.37 million, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 3.22.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

