Zacks: Brokerages Expect BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.40. BMC Stock posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BMC Stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.13 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

BMCH opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.48. BMC Stock has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BMC Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

