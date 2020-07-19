-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Unum Therapeutics’ earnings. Unum Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Unum Therapeutics.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.39% and a negative net margin of 99.09%. The company had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million.

UMRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.88.

UMRX opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $99.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Unum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $3.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unum Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 2,626.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,458 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.16% of Unum Therapeutics worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

