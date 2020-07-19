-$0.03 EPS Expected for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Owens & Minor reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $72,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

